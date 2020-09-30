Piper Sandler Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Triumph Bancorp (TBK)

Piper Sandler analyst Brad Milsaps maintained a Hold rating on Triumph Bancorp (TBK) today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Milsaps is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.2% and a 37.1% success rate. Milsaps covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Texas Capital Bancshares, ServisFirst Bancshares, and Independent Bank Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Triumph Bancorp is a Hold with an average price target of $28.38.

Based on Triumph Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $74.52 million and net profit of $13.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $71.04 million and had a net profit of $12.73 million.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services. The Banking segment relates to operations of TBK Bank, including loans originated under Triumph Commercial Finance, Triumph Healthcare Finance, and Triumph Premium Finance brands. The Corporate segment refers to the financing and investment activities, as well as the management and administrative expenses. The company was founded by Aaron P. Graft in November 2010 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.