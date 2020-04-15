Piper Sandler Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Key Energy Services (KEGX)

Piper Sandler analyst John Daniel maintained a Hold rating on Key Energy Services (KEGX) today and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.65, close to its 52-week low of $0.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Daniel is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -21.3% and a 25.5% success rate. Daniel covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Ranger Energy Services, and Propetro Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Key Energy Services is a Hold with an average price target of $3.00.

Based on Key Energy Services’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $85.12 million and GAAP net loss of $30.19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $117 million and had a GAAP net loss of $23.08 million.

Key Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of onshore energy production services. It operates through the following segments: Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fluid Management Services, and. Functional Support. The The Rig Services segment includes the completion of newly drilled wells, work over, and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells, well maintenance, and the plugging and abandonment of wells. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services and rental equipment. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers use of a continuous metal pipe spooled onto a large reel which is then deployed into oil and natural gas wells. The Fluid Management Services segment covers the provision of transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in connection with drilling, completions, work over, and maintenance activities. The Functional Support segment represents overhead and other costs in support of reportable segments. Key Energy Services was in April 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.