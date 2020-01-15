Piper Sandler Sticks to Their Hold Rating for First Republic Bank (FRC)

In a report released today, Aaron Deer from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on First Republic Bank (FRC), with a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $120.75, close to its 52-week high of $122.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Deer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 46.0% success rate. Deer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Westamerica Bancorporation, Central Pacific Financial, and First Financial Northwest.

First Republic Bank has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $120.36, implying a 1.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Barclays also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $126.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $122.34 and a one-year low of $87.43. Currently, First Republic Bank has an average volume of 910.1K.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments.