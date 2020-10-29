Piper Sandler Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Cree (CREE)

Piper Sandler analyst Harsh Kumar maintained a Hold rating on Cree (CREE) today and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $61.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Kumar is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.9% and a 77.6% success rate. Kumar covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Advanced Micro Devices, and Akoustis Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cree with a $70.89 average price target, representing a 10.7% upside. In a report issued on October 19, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Cree’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $206 million and GAAP net loss of $39.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $251 million and had a GAAP net loss of $134 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CREE in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2020, Thomas H. Werner, a Director at CREE bought 4,000 shares for a total of $218,400.

Cree, Inc. is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials. The LED Products segment includes LED chips, LED components and SiC materials. The Lighting Products segment consists of LED lighting systems and bulbs for the commercial, industrial and consumer markets. The Power and RF Products segment includes power devices and RF devices. The company was founded by Calvin H. Carter Jr., John W. Palmour, F. Neal Hunter, Eric Hunter, and John Edmond in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.