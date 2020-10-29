Piper Sandler Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Veritex (VBTX)

In a report released today, Brad Milsaps from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Veritex (VBTX), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Milsaps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 39.9% success rate. Milsaps covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Financial Bankshares, Texas Capital Bancshares, and ServisFirst Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Veritex is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.33, implying a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Based on Veritex’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $87.05 million and net profit of $24.03 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $79.3 million and had a net profit of $27.41 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 83 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VBTX in relation to earlier this year.

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.