Piper Sandler Sticks to Its Sell Rating for Cincinnati Financial (CINF)

In a report released today, Paul Newsome from Piper Sandler maintained a Sell rating on Cincinnati Financial (CINF), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $95.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Newsome is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 72.1% success rate. Newsome covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and Selective Insurance Group.

Cincinnati Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $105.00.

The company has a one-year high of $118.19 and a one-year low of $83.58. Currently, Cincinnati Financial has an average volume of 707.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 63 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess & Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance and Investments.