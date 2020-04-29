Piper Sandler Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

In a report released today, Nathan Race from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Commerce Bancshares (CBSH), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $61.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Race has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.3% and a 29.0% success rate. Race covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Midwest Bancorp, Mackinac Financial, and Old Second Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Commerce Bancshares with a $50.00 average price target.

Commerce Bancshares’ market cap is currently $6.64B and has a P/E ratio of 16.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.27.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 139 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CBSH in relation to earlier this year.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. Its provides electronic banking, deposit accounts, loans and credit lines, and mortgage loans. The company was founded in February 1968 and is headquartered in Nolensville, TN.