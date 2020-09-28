Piper Sandler Sticks to Its Buy Rating for TrustCo Bank (TRST)

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Twerdahl maintained a Buy rating on TrustCo Bank (TRST) today and set a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Twerdahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 49.0% success rate. Twerdahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, The First Of Long Island, and Financial Institutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for TrustCo Bank.

Based on TrustCo Bank’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $41.11 million and net profit of $11.25 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $44.11 million and had a net profit of $14.67 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TRST in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards. It also provides asset and wealth management services; estate planning and related advice; credit cards; trust and investment services; custodial services, and online banking services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Glenville, NY.