Piper Sandler Sticks to Its Buy Rating for TCF Financial (TCF)

Piper Sandler analyst Nathan Race maintained a Buy rating on TCF Financial (TCF) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.73.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TCF Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.57, which is a 19.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 17, Wedbush also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $31.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $47.46 and a one-year low of $16.96. Currently, TCF Financial has an average volume of 1.19M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 142 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TCF Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which provides banking services. It offers consumer & commercial banking, trust & wealth management, leasing and lending products & services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.