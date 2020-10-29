Piper Sandler Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

In a report released today, Frank Schiraldi from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Schiraldi is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 46.7% success rate. Schiraldi covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Malvern Federal Bancorp, Univest Of Pennsylvania, and Valley National Bancorp.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $24.00.

Based on Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $44.6 million and net profit of $8.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $42.29 million and had a net profit of $11.55 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PGC in relation to earlier this year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the Banking and Private Wealth Management segments. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales. The Private Wealth Management segment specializes in asset management services provided for individuals and institutions; personal trust services, including services as executor, trustee, administrator, custodian and guardian; corporate trust services including services as trustee for pension and profit sharing plans; and other financial planning, and advisory services. The company was founded in August 1997 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.