Piper Sandler Sticks to Its Buy Rating for PCB Bancorp (PCB)

In a report released today, Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on PCB Bancorp (PCB), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Clark is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.3% and a 42.5% success rate. Clark covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Holdings, First Interstate Bancsystem, and Private Bancorp of America.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PCB Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $11.00.

Based on PCB Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $18.28 million and net profit of $3.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.75 million and had a net profit of $6.6 million.

PCB Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It includes personal and business checking accounts and savings accounts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.