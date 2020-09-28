Piper Sandler Sticks to Its Buy Rating for HarborOne Bancorp (HONE)

In a report released today, Mark Fitzgibbon from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on HarborOne Bancorp (HONE), with a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgibbon is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 44.9% success rate. Fitzgibbon covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, Western New England Bancorp, and People’s United Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on HarborOne Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

Based on HarborOne Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $67.62 million and net profit of $10.58 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $42 million and had a net profit of $4.78 million.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company which provides co-operative banking services through its subsidiary HarborOne Bank. It offers banking services to consumers, businesses, and municipalities throughout Eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Brockton, MA.