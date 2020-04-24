Piper Sandler Sticks to Its Buy Rating for First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

In a report released today, Andrew Liesch from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on First Internet Bancorp (INBK), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.30, close to its 52-week low of $10.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Liesch is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -7.0% and a 33.6% success rate. Liesch covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Heartland Financial USA, Equity Bancshares, and Axos Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for First Internet Bancorp with a $33.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.50 and a one-year low of $10.48. Currently, First Internet Bancorp has an average volume of 46.78K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of INBK in relation to earlier this year.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing. The company was founded on September 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.