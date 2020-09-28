Piper Sandler Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Amalgamated Bank (AMAL)

In a report released today, Alexander Twerdahl from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Amalgamated Bank (AMAL), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Twerdahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 49.0% success rate. Twerdahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, Medallion Financial, and Chemung Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Amalgamated Bank is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.50.

The company has a one-year high of $20.00 and a one-year low of $7.90. Currently, Amalgamated Bank has an average volume of 52.29K.

Amalgamated Bank provides commercial banking services. The firm offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market, and individual retirement accounts, home equity lines of credit options, mortgages, personal loans and lines of credit options. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, NY.