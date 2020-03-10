Piper Sandler Sticks to Its Buy Rating for AFLAC (AFL)

Piper Sandler analyst John Barnidge maintained a Buy rating on AFLAC (AFL) today and set a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.61, close to its 52-week low of $36.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Barnidge is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 46.2% success rate. Barnidge covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Heritage Insurance Holdings, and Horace Mann Educators.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for AFLAC with a $49.67 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $57.18 and a one-year low of $36.75. Currently, AFLAC has an average volume of 3.5M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AFL in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, June Howard, the SVP of AFL sold 960 shares for a total of $51,120.

Aflac, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values.