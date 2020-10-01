Piper Sandler Remains a Hold on Rbb Bancorp (RBB)

Piper Sandler analyst Nicholas Cucharale maintained a Hold rating on Rbb Bancorp (RBB) today and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Cucharale is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.4% and a 34.8% success rate. Cucharale covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj], Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, and Esquire Financial Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rbb Bancorp is a Hold with an average price target of $12.50.

Based on Rbb Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $27.24 million and net profit of $6.51 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.75 million and had a net profit of $10.14 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

RBB Bancorp operates as bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, Royal Business Bank, engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. It provides remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance, and a full range of depository accounts. The company was founded in January 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.