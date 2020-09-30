Piper Sandler Remains a Hold on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

Piper Sandler analyst Casey Whitman maintained a Hold rating on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Whitman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 54.7% success rate. Whitman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Orrstown Financial Services, and First Community Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Eagle Bancorp with a $36.50 average price target.

Based on Eagle Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $93.86 million and net profit of $28.86 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $87.69 million and had a net profit of $37.24 million.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers banking such as checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customer includes sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.