Piper Sandler Remains a Buy on Post Holdings (POST)

Piper Sandler analyst Michael Lavery maintained a Buy rating on Post Holdings (POST) today and set a price target of $98.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $88.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Lavery has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.9% and a 41.1% success rate. Lavery covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Campbell Soup, and General Mills.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Post Holdings with a $106.86 average price target, which is a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $112.38 and a one-year low of $68.97. Currently, Post Holdings has an average volume of 457.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Post Holdings, Inc. is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of centre-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, Active Nutrition, and Foodservice. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label RTE cereal and hot cereal products. The Weetabix segment focuses in the marketing and distribution of branded and private label RTE cereal products. The Refrigerated Food segment produces and/or distributes egg products, sausage, side dishes, cheese, and other refrigerated products to retail and foodservice customers. The Active Nutrition segment markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders, and other nutritional supplements. The Foodservice segment includes egg and potato products. The company was founded by Charles William Post in 1895 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.