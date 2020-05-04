Piper Sandler Remains a Buy on Midwestone Financial Group (MOFG)

Piper Sandler analyst Andrew Liesch maintained a Buy rating on Midwestone Financial Group (MOFG) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.80.

Midwestone Financial Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.00.

Based on Midwestone Financial Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $48.62 million and net profit of $13.37 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $32.35 million and had a net profit of $7.62 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MOFG in relation to earlier this year.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc. The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. The MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc. provides personal and business insurance services in Iowa. The firm offers commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage and consumer loans. Its other products and services include debit cards, automated teller machines, on-line banking, mobile banking and safe deposit boxes. The company has a trust and investment department through which it offers a variety of trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, conservatorships, pension and profit-sharing funds and providing property management, farm management, custodial, financial planning, investment management and retail brokerage services. MidWestOne Financial Group was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Iowa City, IA.