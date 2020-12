Piper Sandler Remains a Buy on IBEX (IBEX)

Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani maintained a Buy rating on IBEX (IBEX) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramnani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 72.0% success rate. Ramnani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Epam Systems, Pluralsight, and Materialise.

Currently, the analyst consensus on IBEX is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.67.

IBEX’s market cap is currently $373.1M and has a P/E ratio of 253.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.43.

IBEX Holdings Ltd is an end-to-end provider of technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience (CLX) solutions to optimize customer acquisition, engagement, expansion and experience for its clients. IBEX operates through Customer Acquisition and Customer Management segments. Customer Acquisition segment includes consumer-facing businesses and acquires customers for them. In this segment, customers are primarily acquired for clients in the telecommunications, cable, technology and insurance industries. Customer Management segment comprises the engagement, expansion and experience solutions. The suite of customer engagement solutions consists of customer service, technical support and other value added outsourced back office services.