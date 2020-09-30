Piper Sandler Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI)

Piper Sandler analyst Nicholas Cucharale maintained a Hold rating on Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) today and set a price target of $14.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Cucharale is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.8% and a 35.6% success rate. Cucharale covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj], Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, and Esquire Financial Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hometrust Bancshares with a $19.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hometrust Bancshares’ market cap is currently $233.5M and has a P/E ratio of 10.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.61.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HTBI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public. The company was founded on July 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Asheville, NC.