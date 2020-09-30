Piper Sandler Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Community Bancorp (CTBI)

In a report released today, Brendan Nosal from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Community Bancorp (CTBI), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.59, close to its 52-week low of $26.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Nosal is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 36.0% success rate. Nosal covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Waterstone Financial, West Bancorporation, and Bank First National.

The the analyst consensus on Community Bancorp is currently a Hold rating.

Based on Community Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $51.34 million and net profit of $19.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $48.28 million and had a net profit of $18.32 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CTBI in relation to earlier this year.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Kentucky) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc. It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits; making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others; providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers; issuing letters of credit; renting safe deposit boxes; and providing funds transfer services. The company was founded on August 12, 1980 and is headquartered in Pikeville, KY.