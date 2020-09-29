Piper Sandler Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Bank First National (BFC)

In a report released today, Brendan Nosal from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Bank First National (BFC), with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $57.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Nosal is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.0% and a 36.7% success rate. Nosal covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Waterstone Financial, West Bancorporation, and Nicolet Bankshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Bank First National with a $60.00 average price target.

Bank First National’s market cap is currently $442.4M and has a P/E ratio of 13.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.09.

Bank First Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers loan, deposit, treasury management trust products at each of its banking locations. The company was founded on April 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.