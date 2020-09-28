Piper Sandler Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

Piper Sandler analyst Mark Fitzgibbon maintained a Buy rating on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgibbon is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 44.9% success rate. Fitzgibbon covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, People’s United Financial, and Washington Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Based on Western New England Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.18 million and net profit of $2.02 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.72 million and had a net profit of $3.26 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 88 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of WNEB in relation to earlier this year.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, through its bank subsidiary provides financial services to individuals and companies. Its services include wealth management, savings, time deposits, commercial, residential and consumer lending. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, MA.