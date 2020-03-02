Piper Sandler Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on VF (VFC)

Piper Sandler analyst Erinn Murphy maintained a Buy rating on VF (VFC) today and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $72.00, close to its 52-week low of $70.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -3.7% and a 43.1% success rate. Murphy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Lululemon Athletica, and Steven Madden.

VF has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $97.92, which is a 37.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $94.00 price target.

VF’s market cap is currently $28.42B and has a P/E ratio of 22.37. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.22.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of VFC in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, Clarence Otis, a Director at VFC sold 16,930 shares for a total of $1,543,000.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work and Jeans. The Outdoor segment refers to outdoor and activity-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

