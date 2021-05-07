Piper Sandler Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Q2 Holdings (QTWO)

In a report released today, Arvind Ramnani from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Q2 Holdings (QTWO), with a price target of $131.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $98.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramnani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 67.6% success rate. Ramnani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Upstart Holdings, Epam Systems, and Globant SA.

Q2 Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $139.42, a 45.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $148.56 and a one-year low of $75.67. Currently, Q2 Holdings has an average volume of 553.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 93 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of QTWO in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Jeffrey Diehl, a Director at QTWO bought 9,615 shares for a total of $124,995.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offers security, advisory, web services, custom services and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert H. Seale III on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More on QTWO: