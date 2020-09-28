Piper Sandler Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Financial Institutions (FISI)

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Twerdahl maintained a Buy rating on Financial Institutions (FISI) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.76, close to its 52-week low of $12.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Twerdahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 49.0% success rate. Twerdahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, The First Of Long Island, and Community Bank System.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Financial Institutions with a $19.50 average price target.

Based on Financial Institutions’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $44.26 million and net profit of $11.13 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $41.55 million and had a net profit of $11.4 million.

Financial Institutions, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Non-Banking. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment provides includes the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that provides an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that offers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Warsaw, NY.