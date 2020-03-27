Piper Sandler Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Apollo Endosurgery (APEN)

In a report released today, Adam Maeder from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Apollo Endosurgery (APEN), with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Maeder has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -24.6% and a 5.3% success rate. Maeder covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Edwards Lifesciences, and Intuitive Surgical.

Apollo Endosurgery has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.50.

Based on Apollo Endosurgery’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.26 million and GAAP net loss of $8.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.14 million and had a GAAP net loss of $9.76 million.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. is a medical technology company, which engages in the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. It offers medical devices for bariatric and gastrointestinal procedures under the ORBERA and OverStitch brands. The company was founded by Christopher J. Gostout in 2006 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.