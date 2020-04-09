Piper Sandler (PIPR) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Piper Sandler (PIPR), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.8% and a 41.1% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, WisdomTree Investments, and Front Yard Residential.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Piper Sandler with a $70.00 average price target.

Piper Sandler’s market cap is currently $895.3M and has a P/E ratio of 6.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.44.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 46 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PIPR in relation to earlier this year.

Piper Sandler Cos. is an investment bank and asset management firm. It operates through the Capital Markets and Asset Management segments. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking and institutional sales, trading and research services for various equity, and fixed income products. The Asset Management segment includes its traditional asset management business and its investments in registered funds and private funds. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.