Piper Sandler (PIPR) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Piper Sandler (PIPR), with a price target of $87.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $83.39, close to its 52-week high of $87.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 58.8% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Piper Sandler has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.50.

Piper Sandler’s market cap is currently $1.5B and has a P/E ratio of 17.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.18.

Piper Sandler Cos. is an investment bank and asset management firm. It operates through the Capital Markets and Asset Management segments. The Capital Markets segment provides investment banking and institutional sales, trading and research services for various equity, and fixed income products. The Asset Management segment includes its traditional asset management business and its investments in registered funds and private funds. The company is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.