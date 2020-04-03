Piper Sandler Maintains Their Hold Rating on Lincoln National (LNC)

In a report released today, John Barnidge from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Lincoln National (LNC), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.46, close to its 52-week low of $16.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Barnidge is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 42.1% success rate. Barnidge covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Horace Mann Educators, and Brighthouse Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lincoln National is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.44, representing a 104.7% upside. In a report issued on March 20, RBC Capital also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $40.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $67.52 and a one-year low of $16.12. Currently, Lincoln National has an average volume of 2.65M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LNC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Founded in 1905, Philadelphia-based Lincoln National offers individual and group insurance, retirement, and investment products in the United States and the United Kingdom. The firm distributes its products through independent and company-employed agents, wirehouses, and banks. Lincoln also owns and operates 15 radio stations it acquired as part of the 2006 merger with Jefferson-Pilot Financial.