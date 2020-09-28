Piper Sandler Maintains Their Buy Rating on The First Of Long Island (FLIC)

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Twerdahl maintained a Buy rating on The First Of Long Island (FLIC) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.00.

The the analyst consensus on The First Of Long Island is currently a Hold rating.

The First Of Long Island’s market cap is currently $345.5M and has a P/E ratio of 8.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.89.

First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.