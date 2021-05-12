Piper Sandler Maintains Their Buy Rating on SEMrush Holdings (SEMR)

In a report released today, Brent Bracelin from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on SEMrush Holdings (SEMR), with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Bracelin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.9% and a 75.0% success rate. Bracelin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Qualtrics International, ZoomInfo Technologies, and BigCommerce Holdings.

SEMrush Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SEMR in relation to earlier this year.

SEMrush Holdings Inc is engaged in the provision of an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform. Its platform enables subscribers to improve their online visibility and drive traffic, including on their websites and social media pages, and distribute highly relevant content to their customers on a targeted basis across various channels to drive high-quality traffic and measure the effectiveness of their digital marketing campaigns. Geographically, it generates revenues from the US, the UK, and other regions.