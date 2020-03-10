Piper Sandler Maintains Their Buy Rating on Principal Financial (PFG)

Piper Sandler analyst John Barnidge maintained a Buy rating on Principal Financial (PFG) today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.28, close to its 52-week low of $35.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Barnidge is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 46.2% success rate. Barnidge covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Heritage Insurance Holdings, and Horace Mann Educators.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Principal Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.67.

Principal Financial’s market cap is currently $9.75B and has a P/E ratio of 7.15. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.67.

Principal Financial Group, Inc. is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.