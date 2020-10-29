Piper Sandler Maintains Their Buy Rating on First Merchants (FRME)

In a report released today, Scott Siefers from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on First Merchants (FRME), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Siefers is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 46.4% success rate. Siefers covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Old National Bancorp Capital, Farmers National Banc Oh, and First Financial Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for First Merchants with a $28.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $42.48 and a one-year low of $21.18. Currently, First Merchants has an average volume of 196.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FRME in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Consumer, Residential, and Finance Leases. The Commercial lending segment is primarily based on the identified cash flows of the borrower and secondarily on the underlying collateral provided by the borrower. The Commercial Real Estate lending involves higher loan principal amounts and the repayment of these loans is generally dependent on the successful operation of the property securing the loan or the business conducted on the property securing the loan. The Consumer and Residential segments establishes a maximum loan-to-value ratio and requires private mortgage insurance if that ratio is exceeded. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.