Piper Sandler Maintains Their Buy Rating on Evans Bancorp (EVBN)

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Twerdahl maintained a Buy rating on Evans Bancorp (EVBN) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.30, close to its 52-week low of $20.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Twerdahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 49.0% success rate. Twerdahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, The First Of Long Island, and Financial Institutions.

Evans Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $41.75 and a one-year low of $20.50. Currently, Evans Bancorp has an average volume of 8,900.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds. The Insurance Agency Activities segment includes insurance policies on a commission basis, surety bonds, risk management, and disability reinsurance products. The company was founded on October 28, 1988 and is headquartered in Hamburg, NY.