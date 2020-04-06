Piper Sandler Maintains a Hold Rating on RPC (RES)

In a report released today, John Daniel from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on RPC (RES), with a price target of $1.90. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.03, close to its 52-week low of $1.73.

RPC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $3.14.

The company has a one-year high of $13.00 and a one-year low of $1.73. Currently, RPC has an average volume of 2.09M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RES in relation to earlier this year.

RPC, Inc. is an oil and gas services company, which engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services. The Support Services segment offers oilfield pipe inspection services and rental tools for use with onshore and offshore oil and gas well drilling. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.