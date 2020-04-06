Piper Sandler Maintains a Hold Rating on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT)

In a report released today, John Daniel from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT), with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.65, close to its 52-week low of $2.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Daniel is ranked #5975 out of 6217 analysts.

Liberty Oilfield Services has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $4.90, implying an 86.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 25, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $5.00 price target.

Liberty Oilfield Services’ market cap is currently $279.1M and has a P/E ratio of 4.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.50.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc. engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

