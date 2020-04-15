Piper Sandler Maintains a Hold Rating on KLX Energy Services Holdings (KLXE)

In a report released today, John Watson from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on KLX Energy Services Holdings (KLXE), with a price target of $0.65. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.80, close to its 52-week low of $0.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Watson is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -34.1% and a 17.6% success rate. Watson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Precision Drilling, and US Silica Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for KLX Energy Services Holdings with a $0.65 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on KLX Energy Services Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $98.8 million and GAAP net loss of $25.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $144 million and had a net profit of $4.9 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of KLXE in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to the major onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast. The company is headquartered in Wellington, FL.