Piper Sandler Maintains a Hold Rating on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

Piper Sandler analyst Nicholas Cucharale maintained a Hold rating on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) today and set a price target of $21.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Cucharale is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.0% and a 31.8% success rate. Cucharale covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as 1St Constitution Bancorp [Nj], Esquire Financial Holdings, and German American Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp is a Hold with an average price target of $21.50, representing a 7.4% upside. In a report issued on September 24, Boenning & Scattergood also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.53 million and net profit of $4.8 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.07 million and had a net profit of $6.18 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FMAO in relation to earlier this year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. It also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Archbold, OH.