Piper Sandler Maintains a Buy Rating on Independent Bank (IBCP)

Christine Brown- September 29, 2020, 12:33 PM EDT

In a report released today, Brendan Nosal from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Independent Bank (IBCP), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Nosal is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.0% and a 36.7% success rate. Nosal covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Waterstone Financial, West Bancorporation, and Bank First National.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Independent Bank is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

Independent Bank’s market cap is currently $283.1M and has a P/E ratio of 6.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.88.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides financial services including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

