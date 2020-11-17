Piper Sandler Maintains a Buy Rating on IBEX (IBEX)

In a report released today, Arvind Ramnani from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on IBEX (IBEX), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramnani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 70.2% success rate. Ramnani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Epam Systems, Pluralsight, and Materialise.

IBEX has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.80.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on IBEX’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $101 million and GAAP net loss of $3.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $89.39 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.81 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IBEX Holdings Ltd is an end-to-end provider of technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience (CLX) solutions to optimize customer acquisition, engagement, expansion and experience for its clients. IBEX operates through Customer Acquisition and Customer Management segments. Customer Acquisition segment includes consumer-facing businesses and acquires customers for them. In this segment, customers are primarily acquired for clients in the telecommunications, cable, technology and insurance industries. Customer Management segment comprises the engagement, expansion and experience solutions. The suite of customer engagement solutions consists of customer service, technical support and other value added outsourced back office services.

Read More on IBEX: