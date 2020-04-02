Piper Sandler Maintains a Buy Rating on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

Piper Sandler analyst Nicole Miller Regan maintained a Buy rating on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.35, close to its 52-week low of $6.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Regan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 50.9% success rate. Regan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and The ONE Group Hospitality.

BJ’s Restaurants has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $36.00.

The company has a one-year high of $53.00 and a one-year low of $6.02. Currently, BJ’s Restaurants has an average volume of 680.3K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BJRI in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Huntington Beach, CA.

