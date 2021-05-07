Piper Sandler Keeps Their Hold Rating on Paylocity (PCTY)

Christine Brown- May 7, 2021, 12:27 PM EDT

Piper Sandler analyst Arvind Ramnani maintained a Hold rating on Paylocity (PCTY) today and set a price target of $184.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $166.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramnani is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 67.6% success rate. Ramnani covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Upstart Holdings, Epam Systems, and Q2 Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Paylocity with a $212.25 average price target, which is a 27.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $200.00 price target.

Based on Paylocity’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $146 million and net profit of $9.64 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $132 million and had a net profit of $5.47 million.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded on November 6, 2013 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, IL.

