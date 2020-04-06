Piper Sandler Keeps Their Buy Rating on Hanover Insurance (THG)

Piper Sandler analyst Nicole Miller Regan maintained a Buy rating on Hanover Insurance (THG) today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $87.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Regan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 51.0% success rate. Regan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and The ONE Group Hospitality.

Hanover Insurance has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $115.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Hanover Insurance’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.26 billion and net profit of $110 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.1 billion and had a net profit of $124 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 94 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of THG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety. The Personal Lines segment involves personal automobile, homeowners and other personal coverage. The Other segment operates through Opus Investment Management, Inc. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, MA.