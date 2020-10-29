Piper Sandler Keeps Their Buy Rating on BankUnited (BKU)

In a report released today, Stephen Scouten from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on BankUnited (BKU), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $24.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Scouten is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 44.8% success rate. Scouten covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Professional Holding, Reliant Bancorp, and Amerant Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BankUnited with a $25.83 average price target.

BankUnited’s market cap is currently $2.49B and has a P/E ratio of 11.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.87.

BankUnited, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. It also offers commercial lending and deposit products through national platforms. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, FL.