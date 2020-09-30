Piper Sandler Keeps Their Buy Rating on Bank7 (BSVN)

In a report released today, Nathan Race from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Bank7 (BSVN), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Race is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.4% and a 25.2% success rate. Race covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Internet Bancorp, Midland States Bancrop, and First Midwest Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bank7 with a $13.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Bank7’s market cap is currently $89.96M and has a P/E ratio of 11.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.87.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William B. Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.