Piper Sandler Keeps a Hold Rating on Workday (WDAY)

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained a Hold rating on Workday (WDAY) today and set a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $137.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Bracelin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 73.0% success rate. Bracelin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Coupa Software, and Veeva Systems.

Workday has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $194.67, implying a 42.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Barclays also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $143.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $226.83 and a one-year low of $107.75. Currently, Workday has an average volume of 2.34M.

Workday, Inc. engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management, and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions, and government agencies. The company was founded by David A. Duffield and Aneel Bhusri in March 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, CA.

