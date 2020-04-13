Piper Sandler Keeps a Hold Rating on Viper Energy (VNOM)

In a report released today, Pearce Hammond from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Viper Energy (VNOM), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.02, close to its 52-week low of $4.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Hammond has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -11.2% and a 34.4% success rate. Hammond covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Black Stone Minerals.

Viper Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.70.

Based on Viper Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $92.37 million and net profit of $2.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $73.66 million and had a GAAP net loss of $688K.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.