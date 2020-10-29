Piper Sandler Keeps a Hold Rating on Trustmark (TRMK)

Piper Sandler analyst Brad Milsaps maintained a Hold rating on Trustmark (TRMK) today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Milsaps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.9% and a 39.9% success rate. Milsaps covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Financial Bankshares, Texas Capital Bancshares, and ServisFirst Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Trustmark is a Hold with an average price target of $26.00, implying a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Trustmark’s market cap is currently $1.46B and has a P/E ratio of 11.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.22.

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products & services, including commercial and consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, overdraft facilities, commercial, installment & real estate loans, home equity loans, lines of credit, drive-in & night deposit services and safe deposit facilities. The Wealth Management segment provides integrating financial services and traditional banking products & services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal & institutional trust and retirement services. The Insurance segment supplies retail insurance products, including commercial risk management products, bonding, group benefits and personal lines coverage services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jackson, MS.